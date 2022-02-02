The increase has been announced today, with both South Yorkshire’s mayor Dan Jarvis and Sheffield MP Louise Haigh angry over the move, which comes at a time when families are already facing cost of living pressures.

The Travelmaster tickets are bought in advance for a fixed time period, allowing users to pay a fixed price for as many journeys as they want on buses, trams and local trains, and are available just for Sheffield or covering the whole of South Yorkshire

Buses Sheffield City Centre. Picture: Chris Etchells. Politicians are angry over a five per cent price rise on Travelmaster tickets.

Mayor of South Yorkshire Metropolitan Authority, previously known as the Sheffield City Region, Dan Jarvis, said it beggared belief that the TravelMaster board was planning to hike fares by five per cent at a time when he and others were working hard to get passengers back on to public transport as an important part of our region’s recovery.

He said: “This move will hit the pockets of people that rely on services hardest and runs directly against the transformational change operators say they want to see. The operators need to put passengers before short-term profits and work with us to tackle the major challenges we face, rather than locking in more decline.

“Having received so much support throughout the pandemic, it is time they take some responsibility for helping us to get South Yorkshire’s public transport system back to a much better state.”

Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh added families were already facing surging taxes and bills

She said: “Now bus companies are clobbering hard-pressed passengers with an eye-watering rise in fares.

“The Tories have slashed the bus investment they promised, and presided over this failing system, which puts profit before passengers."

“Labour has a plan to offer security and prosperity for our communities – we will put passengers first, invest in our local communities and reduce bills for every household by £200 this winter, with more for those most in need.”

Travelmaster and the biggest Sheffield bus operators have been approached for comment on the rise.