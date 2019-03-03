Roadworks are causing lengthy delays for motorists in Rotherham town centre.

Tree felling works are being carried out around Centenary Way and College Road Roundabout.

New Wortley Road, Rotherham. Picture: Google

One motorist said he was stuck for around 40 minutes on New Wortley Road approaching the roundabout.

He said: “There are some roadworks at the roundabout but they have planned it wrong and it’s absolute bedlam.

“I’ve been stuck for 40 minutes and moved five metres.”