Abbeydale Road has been affected by the incident, with both Travel South Yorkshire and the AA having issued warnings today.

The AA said: “Road blocked due to accident and fallen tree on A621 Abbeydale Road South inbound from B6068 Abbey Lane to Dobcroft Avenue.

It has affected the 97/98 inbound bus service

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abbeydale Road was blocked this morning due to a fallen tree and an accident