Abbeydale Road blocked by fallen tree near Millhouses Park after Sheffield 'accident'
A major Sheffield road has been blocked this morning by a fallen tree.
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 9:28 am
Abbeydale Road has been affected by the incident, with both Travel South Yorkshire and the AA having issued warnings today.
The AA said: “Road blocked due to accident and fallen tree on A621 Abbeydale Road South inbound from B6068 Abbey Lane to Dobcroft Avenue.
It has affected the 97/98 inbound bus service
Travel South Yorkshire said: “Due to a fallen tree on Abbeydale Road buses are diverting inbound only via Abbey Lane, Hutcliffe Wood Rd and Archer Rd.”