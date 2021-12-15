Abbeydale Road blocked by fallen tree near Millhouses Park after Sheffield 'accident'

A major Sheffield road has been blocked this morning by a fallen tree.

By David Kessen
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 9:28 am

Abbeydale Road has been affected by the incident, with both Travel South Yorkshire and the AA having issued warnings today.

The AA said: “Road blocked due to accident and fallen tree on A621 Abbeydale Road South inbound from B6068 Abbey Lane to Dobcroft Avenue.

It has affected the 97/98 inbound bus service

Travel South Yorkshire said: “Due to a fallen tree on Abbeydale Road buses are diverting inbound only via Abbey Lane, Hutcliffe Wood Rd and Archer Rd.”

Abbeydale RoadSheffield