A major road near Sheffield has been closed by police after a woman was seriously injured in a crash this morning.

Emergency services were called to the A57 Worksop Road in Todwick today, Friday, May 19, at 8.37am. South Yorkshire Police said it was believed that a woman in her 40s had been involved in a collision with a lorry. It said she had been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A spokesperson for the force added: “The A57 is currently closed while officers carry out their enquiries. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to report online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 183 of May 19, 2023.”

According to the AA Traffic News website, as of 1pm today the A57 was still closed westbound between the B6463 Todwick Road, at the Red Lion roundabout, and junction 31 of the M1 for Sheffield and Worksop.