News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Owls highlights - all the goals after incredible night at Hillsborough
Fraudster jailed for running multimillion-pound scam website in UK
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on

A57 Worksop Road closed after woman seriously injured in lorry crash in Todwick, near Sheffield

A major road near Sheffield has been closed by police after a woman was seriously injured in a crash this morning.

By Robert Cumber
Published 19th May 2023, 13:13 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 13:13 BST

Emergency services were called to the A57 Worksop Road in Todwick today, Friday, May 19, at 8.37am. South Yorkshire Police said it was believed that a woman in her 40s had been involved in a collision with a lorry. It said she had been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A spokesperson for the force added: “The A57 is currently closed while officers carry out their enquiries. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to report online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 183 of May 19, 2023.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to the AA Traffic News website, as of 1pm today the A57 was still closed westbound between the B6463 Todwick Road, at the Red Lion roundabout, and junction 31 of the M1 for Sheffield and Worksop.

The A57 Worksop Road in Todwick near Sheffield has been closed after a woman in her 40s was seriously injured in a crash involving a lorry. File picture by Andrew Matthews/PAThe A57 Worksop Road in Todwick near Sheffield has been closed after a woman in her 40s was seriously injured in a crash involving a lorry. File picture by Andrew Matthews/PA
The A57 Worksop Road in Todwick near Sheffield has been closed after a woman in her 40s was seriously injured in a crash involving a lorry. File picture by Andrew Matthews/PA
Related topics:SheffieldSouth Yorkshire PoliceEmergency servicesA57Worksop