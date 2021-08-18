A bus service through a busy Sheffield neighburhood has been temporarily cancelled after a collision

First South Yorkshire bus company confirmed that its 135 service has not been able to serve Upperthorpe due to a road traffic collision blocking a road.

The collision on Upperthrope Road, Upperthorpe, Sheffield, and the subsequent temporary cancellation was reported after 1pm, today, Wednesday, August 18.

A First South Yorkshire spokesman said services will be operating via Infirmary Road and Langsett Road in both directions until further notice.

Police have been overseeing a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on Upperthorpe Road, Upperthorpe, Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed a collison was reported about 12.55pm involving two vehicles on Upperthorpe Road, Sheffield, near the Philadelphia public house.

A police spokesman said no one was injured during the collision which involved damage only but large vehicles have been unable to pass along the road.