A bus service through a busy Sheffield neighburhood has been temporarily cancelled after a collision

A bus service through a busy Sheffield neighbourhood has had to be temporarily cancelled following a road traffic collision.
First South Yorkshire bus company confirmed that its 135 service has not been able to serve Upperthorpe due to a road traffic collision blocking a road.
The collision on Upperthrope Road, Upperthorpe, Sheffield, and the subsequent temporary cancellation was reported after 1pm, today, Wednesday, August 18.
A First South Yorkshire spokesman said services will be operating via Infirmary Road and Langsett Road in both directions until further notice.
South Yorkshire Police confirmed a collison was reported about 12.55pm involving two vehicles on Upperthorpe Road, Sheffield, near the Philadelphia public house.
A police spokesman said no one was injured during the collision which involved damage only but large vehicles have been unable to pass along the road.
Police have been overseeing efforts to safely remove the vehicles as soon as possible so the road can be used by larger vehicles.