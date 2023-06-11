9 of the worst roads in Sheffield for speeding drivers, according to Sheffield Star readers
Some streets were described as "race tracks" by readers on Facebook.
Speeding on Sheffield's roads is incredibly dangerous due to how it puts lives at risk.
Earlier this week, we asked our readers on Facebook for the roads they think are the worst for speeding in the city. We received dozens of suggestions.
Here are nine of the Sheffield roads suggested as being the worst for speeding in Sheffield.
Page 1 of 3