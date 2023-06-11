News you can trust since 1887
9 of the worst roads in Sheffield for speeding drivers, according to Sheffield Star readers

Some streets were described as "race tracks" by readers on Facebook.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 11th Jun 2023, 13:18 BST

Speeding on Sheffield's roads is incredibly dangerous due to how it puts lives at risk.

Earlier this week, we asked our readers on Facebook for the roads they think are the worst for speeding in the city. We received dozens of suggestions.

Here are nine of the Sheffield roads suggested as being the worst for speeding in Sheffield.

A number of readers suggested Colley Road in Parson Cross is one of the worst roads for speeding drivers.

1. Colley Road

A number of readers suggested Colley Road in Parson Cross is one of the worst roads for speeding drivers.

Moss Way in S20 was nominated by readers.

2. Moss Way

Moss Way in S20 was nominated by readers.

Nether Edge's Montgomery Road is said to be pretty bad for drivers going too fast.

3. Montgomery Road

Nether Edge's Montgomery Road is said to be pretty bad for drivers going too fast.

The Sheffield Parkway was referred to as being like a "race track" by one reader

4. Sheffield Parkway

The Sheffield Parkway was referred to as being like a "race track" by one reader

