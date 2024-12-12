20mph zones to be imposed on residential roads in Rotherham village

Speed limits in a Rotherham village have been changed, in a bid to make roads safer for all users – including residential 20mph zones.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The speed limit will be introduced in residential areas, as well as further traffic calming measures such as road humps, new speed limit signs, and improved pedestrian crossings.

Two 20mph zones will be implemented on previous 30mph roads in the north and south of the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The speed limits in Woodseats South will be imposed on Lindrick Road, Wellfield Crescent, Scholey Avenue, Apple Tree Close, Pear Tree Close, Rockfield Drive, Warren Close, Limestone Close, Stambers Close, Grange Avenue, Taylor Cresent, Taylor Drive.

Worksop Road, Dinnington Road, and Guildingwells Road will see additional traffic calming features to slow down vehicles entering the village including speed bumps, speed limit signs and improved pedestrian crossings.

In Woodsetts North, the 20mph zone will include Hoades Avenue, Northfield Drive, Brands Close, Brandsmere Drive, Oakland Close and Springfield Close.

Worksop Road, Dinnington Road, and Guildingwells Road will see additional traffic calming features to slow down vehicles entering the village including speed bumps, speed limit signs and improved pedestrian crossings.

The speed limit on Woodsetts Lane, currently set at 60mph, will be reduced to 40mph between Gateford Roundabout and the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This change aims to address safety concerns, especially as this stretch of road currently sees vehicles travelling much faster than the existing limit.

The decision follows concerns raised by the local parish council and residents about speeding through the village, particularly on roads like Worksop Road and Dinnington Road. Traffic data collected from surveys indicated that while average speeds are within acceptable limits, some vehicles exceed speed limits, particularly at entry points to the village.