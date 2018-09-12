Transport masterplan could see new tram stops, train stations and rapid bus services across South Yorkshire

An ‘aspirational’ transport masterplan could see new tram stops, train stations and rapid bus links across South Yorkshire.

Sheffield City Region bosses, backed by metro mayor Dan Jarvis, have submitted a plan focusing on 20 key transport corridors.

Each one is to be analysed to see which mode of transport will best to alleviate capacity issues and then whittled down again to focus on a select few routes.

But bosses were keen to stress this was a ‘very early, rough plan’.

Routes under focus include the A61 Sheffield between Chesterfield, the ‘Airport corridor’ from Doncaster to the airport, the ‘Upper Don Valley corridor’ running from Sheffield to Penistone and the ‘River Don corridor’ from Doncaster, the Dearne Valley though Rotherham and into Sheffield.

The Sheffield City Region includes South Yorkshire along with Chesterfield, north east Derbyshire and Bassetlaw.

A map published by city region bosses show new stops which could new railway stations, tram stops or a terminus for a rapid bus link.

The document shows potential new stops in Sheffield at Oughtibridge, Stocksbridge, ‘Chapeltown Parkway’ and the Northern General Hospital.

The Batemoor estate in the south of the city is also down as a park and ride terminus.

One route which is being considered for ‘tram extension’ is towards Worksop with new stations at Waverley and Swallownest.

Other stops in Rotherham include Maltby, Bramley and Dalton which would most likely be terminus stops for rapid bus services.

Parkgate, where the tram-train trial will stop on its way to Rotherham from Sheffield, is also included on the map.

Barnsley could see new transport stations or stops at Stairfoot and Oakwell.

The maps also shows a potential ‘tram extension’ into Doncaster with new stops at Warmsworth and Balby running all the way to Thorne.

A report seen by council leaders said the 20 corridors were chosen where there is a ‘high level of demand for public transport’ and where there is a need to ‘address overcrowding issues on public transport’.

Mark Lynam, director programming and commissioning at Sheffield City Region, said: “We’ll be looking at each one and narrowing them down to see which ones would benefit the most. Then we’ll look to see which mode of transport would most appropriate.

“This could be train, tram-train or a rapid bus service and we’ll balance that against cost and how we can reduce capacity on roads through car use and public transport routes already in high demand.

“At the moment, nothing is confirmed but nothing is off the table either – every option is being considered. It’s a very early plan and more will be known next year.”