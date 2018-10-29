Transforming lives with TASTE

Good Taste, the Sheffield Fair Trade Shop, has handed a cheque for £7,000 to Dan Walker, presenter on BBC Breakfast and Football Focus, and patron of Sheffield-based charity, TASTE.

Good Taste was established as a not-for-profit business in 2015 and sells a wide range of high quality items, with all profits donated to support the work of the Christian charity, which works to provide sustainable water and toilet facilities for rural communities in Nigeria. In total, Good Taste has donated £17,000 in the past three years.