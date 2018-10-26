Trams to Meadowhall cancelled after collision in Sheffield

Have your say

Trams to Meadowhall are cancelled this morning following a collision in Sheffield yesterday afternoon.

A lorry and one of Sheffield’s brand new tram trains, which only started operating yesterday, were involved in a collision a the junction of Woodbourn Road and Staniforth Road, Darnall, at 3.20pm.

A tram train was involved in a collision with a lorry yesterday afternoon (pic: @SheffieldEyes)

Dozens of passengers were using the tram-train at the time of the collision, with the new service between Sheffield and Parkgate in Rotherham only launched yesterday morning.

The tram trains pilot project was originally due to launch in 2015 and has cost around £75 million – £60 million more than originally estimated.

Tram train services are suspended today and Stagecoach Supertram said trams are not running between Cricket Inn Rd and Meadowhall.

An investigation is underway after a tram train was involved in a collision with a lorry

Tickets can be used on Stagecoach buses from the city centre to Meadowhall.

An investigation into the collision is underway.