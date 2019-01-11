Trams suspended in Sheffield due to ‘police incident’

Trams have been suspended in part of Sheffield this evening due to what is described as a ‘police incident’.

Stagecoach said shortly before 9pm that no trams were running between Shalesmoor and Middlewood/Malin Bridge while police dealt with the ongoing incident.

Passengers have been advised that tram tickets will be accepted on both First and Stagecoach buses until tram services resume in the area.

The nature of the incident is not known at this stage.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police and will attempt to bring you more details.