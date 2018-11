Trams have been suspended in a part of Sheffield this evening after a car ended up on the tracks.

Stagecoach Supertram made the announcement at around 5:30pm, saying that blue route services would be affected ‘due to a car on the tracks at Birley Lane’.

It said that services would not be running between Birley and Donetsk Way.

It is not yet known whether anyone was injured during the incident.