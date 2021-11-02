Trams stopped as fire breaks out on Infirmary Road, Sheffield, this afternoon

Four fire engines have been sent to deal with a fire which has broken out near Infirmary Road, in Sheffield.

By David Kessen
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 1:50 pm

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has sent four vehicles to the scene, in an industrial unit at the junction with Balaclava Road, and said it was an ongoing incident.

Trams have been stopped because of the incident.

Stagecoach Supertram said: “Due to a fire on Infirmary Road the Blue and Yellow route services are unable to operate between Shalesmoor and Malin Bridge/Middlewood.”

A fire has broken out on Infirmary Road. File picture shows firefighters

