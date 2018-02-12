The wait is over.

Tramlines festival Sheffield: Here's the line-up for 2018

Stereophonics, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Craig David will headline this year's Tramlines festival in Sheffield.

The weekend-long event, which kicks off on Friday, July 20, will have thousands of music fans heading to the bigger venue of Hillsborough Park for the first time after a move away from Ponderosa Park in Upperthorpe.

Welsh rock giants Stereophonics will headline the Friday, Oasis star Noel Gallagher will feature on the Saturday and 90s pop/garage star Craig David will round off the event on Sunday.

Sheffield band Reverend and the Makers are set to appear again along with Dearne Valley rockers The Sherlocks.

Blossoms, Jake Bugg, De La Soul, and Mabel will also appear over the weekend along with dozens of others.

This is the first time the festival will be in one place. Previous festivals has seen venues across the city centre host bands and acts.

The expanded Hillsborough Park venue will ' effectively double' the amount of music fans at the main stage to around 35,000.

Alex Deadman, one of the festival co-organisers said: "We're all really excited by this year's event. It's been really hard work to get this big line up this year. We wanted to pull out all the stops for the 10th edition and we feel we have achieved that.

"It's not easy to secure big names but what we are finding is artists are taking Tramlines a lot more seriously and we feel the line-up reflects that. The industry knows about Tramlines and they know it's a big deal."

The venue will see four stages hosting music, art, comedy, eclectic performance, handpicked food and regional craft ales.

On the venue itself, Alex added it was an ideal choice for Sheffield.

"The council has been really good with helping us make the venue viable. We've found the vibe from residents around the park to be really positive.

"There was a feeling from people that Hillsborough has so much potential but it gets ignored over other areas. It will be good to show off the area and people will see it's not just famous for hosting football.

"I'm confident people will have a great weekend."