The co-founder of Tramlines festival, who has developed a number of bars, restaurants and music venues in the city, is one of three esteemed recipients receiving honorary doctorates from the University of Sheffield this week.

James and his team also saved Kelham Island Brewery and Fagan’s pub from closure, and he is involved in the £6mil redevelopment of Leah’s Yard into an integral part of the Heart of the City 2 scheme, which is aiming to drive economic growth into the city centre by attracting more visitors, creating jobs and encouraging community.

James O'Hara led the winning Leah's Yard bid.

He will be made an Honorary Doctor of Letters at the University of Sheffield on Friday January 12 - the last day of a week-long celebration of postgraduate graduation ceremonies.

Daniel Evans, co-artistic director of the Royal Shakespeare Company and former artistic director of Sheffield Theatres was also made an Honorary Doctor of Letters at the University of Sheffield earlier this week, on January 9.

Daniel initially trained as an actor and received two Olivier Awards for his Sondheim performances. He became artistic director of Sheffield Theatres in 2009 and during his tenure, Sheffield Theatres was twice named Regional Theatre of the Year in The Stage Awards.

