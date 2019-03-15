Have your say

Some trams train services have been cancelled this morning because of an ‘incident’ between Sheffield and Rotherham.

Stagecoach Supertram said services have been suspended between Tinsley and Parkgate.

Arrangements are being made for tickets to be used on Northern trains and buses instead.

No other details have yet been released.

More to follow.