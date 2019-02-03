Tram-train services between Sheffield and Rotherham to be disrupted today 

Tram-train services between Sheffield and Rotherham are set to be disrupted today, while engineering work is carried out on the line.

A reduced number of tram-train services will run between Sheffield Cathedral and Rotherham Parkgate

The engineering work has been carried out on Sundays between January 13 and today.

Operator, Stagecoach, confirmed a revised timetable will be in operation today as a result of the engineering work, which can be found here.

The tram-train pilot project finally began running between Sheffield and Rotherham in October, three years later than originally scheduled, and cost five times the initial budget of £15 million.

