Tram stop closed in Sheffield for After Dark fireworks event

A tram stop will be closed in Sheffield tomorrow night as crowds leave a huge fireworks event.

Stagecoach Supertram said the Attercliffe tram stop towards the city centre will be closed from 9pm until the crowds clear from the annual After Dark fireworks spectacular at the Don Valley Bowl.

Supertram on the streets of Sheffield. Picture: Dean Atkins.

Extra services will operate from the Arena / Olympic Legacy Park tram stop after the event.

A bumper crowd is expected at tomorrow night’s event.

The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm with fireworks shortly after.

