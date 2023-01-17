Tram services suspended in Sheffield city centre following crash on busy road

Two tram routes serving Sheffield city centre have been suspended this evening, following a crash.

The incident has been detailed by Stagecoach Supertram, with a spokeperson for the service stating that its yellow and blue route services are currently suspended following the ‘non tram RTC (road traffic collision)’.

The yellow and blue route services are suspended between Cathedral and Shalesmoor, with trams running from Shalesmoor to Middlewood and Malin Bridge and from Cathedral to Halfway and Meadowhall.

“Whilst the incident is ongoing tickets will be accepted on Stagecoach bus N0 57 between Hillsborough and City Centre,” a spokesperson for Stagecoach Supertram said.

Yellow and blue route tram services are currently suspended in Sheffield city centre, following a crash on West Street

