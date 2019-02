Although services have resumed, passengers are being warned of delays to trams due to an earlier police incident in the city centre.

Tram services were stopped earlier this evening after police were alerted to a person on the Bowstring Bridge near to the Park Square roundabout.

Police attended the scene and removed the person from the bridge.

Stagecoach Supertram said services were now running through, however warned passengers of delays and cancellations due to the incident.