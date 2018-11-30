Tram reportedly crashes into car near Sheffield city centre

Have your say

A tram and a car have reportedly crashed into each other close to Sheffield city centre.

Witnesses said it happened on Stainforth Road, close to Woodbourn Road tram stop, in Attercliffe at about 4.30pm.

There has been unconfirmed reports of injuries.

Trams and buses are being diverted away from the area.

Staniforth Road, Attercliffe. Picture: Google

The incident happened close to where a tram hit a lorry and derailed in October.

In December 2016, an 81-year-old man was killed after being struck by a tram near the Woodbourn Road tram stop.

Stagecoach Supertram nor South Yorkshire Police have released any details about the crash yet.

We have contacted them and are waiting for replies.