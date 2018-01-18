Tram operator apologises for major disruption in Sheffield this evening

Have your say

Passengers are experiencing major disruption across Sheffield's tram network this evening.

Stagecoach Supertram has apologised for what it called 'significant delays across the system'.

Services are believed to have been disrupted for at least two hours, with the operator blaming the heavy delays on a 'technical fault'.

The operator tweeted its latest update at about 7.15pm, saying: "Apologies for the disruption this evening, we are still experiencing significant delays across the system. We appreciate your patience through this busy period."