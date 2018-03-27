Trains shot at twice in Doncaster on same day

A police probe is underway after two trains were shot at in Doncaster on the same day.

Passengers were left shocked when the train they were travelling on was shot at while they were at the Marsh Lane level crossing, near Arksey, on Saturday afternoon.

The train was travelling from York to London King’s Cross station when the rifle was fired at 12.25pm.

A window on the train was shattered during the incident, which was the second attack that day.

Eye-witness, Joe Banfield, said: "It was the quiet carriage, right at the back of the train. Hardly anyone was there, but there was a sudden crack, and staff began to come out of their cabin.

"The staff brought out free coffees for the ladies sitting next to the window, and made sure everyone was unhurt.

"At Doncaster, a man boarded the train and fixed up a protective sheet outside the window."

A British Transport Police spokesman said: On Saturday, March 24, officers were made aware of reports that two trains were damaged close to Marsh Lane level crossing in Doncaster. It is believed the damage is caused by an air rifle.

"An investigation is now underway and officers are now looking to identify any witnesses who might have seen who was responsible.

"Another train was shot at on the same day and in a similar place although it is not known who caused the damage or why."

Anyone with information should text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 and quote incident 223 of 24/03/2018.