Trains halted at Sheffield railway station following concerns for woman's safety
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have been called out to Sheffield railway station this evening over concerns for a woman’s safety - resulting in the cancellation of a number of trains.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police told The Star: “We responded to a concern for the safety of a woman at Sheffield Railway Station at 5.28pm today (Tuesday, July, 2024).
“The woman was brought to safety.
“Trains were cancelled for a short time and are now running again.”
A number of services running through Sheffield railway station are still being hit by delays, following the incident.
This is expected to return to normal shortly.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.