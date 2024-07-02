Trains halted at Sheffield railway station following concerns for woman's safety

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have been called out to Sheffield railway station this evening over concerns for a woman’s safety - resulting in the cancellation of a number of trains.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police told The Star: “We responded to a concern for the safety of a woman at Sheffield Railway Station at 5.28pm today (Tuesday, July, 2024).

“The woman was brought to safety.

“Trains were cancelled for a short time and are now running again.”

A number of services running through Sheffield railway station are still being hit by delays, following the incident.