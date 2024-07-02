Trains halted at Sheffield railway station following concerns for woman's safety

By Sarah Marshall
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 18:19 BST
Police have been called out to Sheffield railway station this evening over concerns for a woman’s safety - resulting in the cancellation of a number of trains.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police told The Star: “We responded to a concern for the safety of a woman at Sheffield Railway Station at 5.28pm today (Tuesday, July, 2024) | David Walsh for National World

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police told The Star: “We responded to a concern for the safety of a woman at Sheffield Railway Station at 5.28pm today (Tuesday, July, 2024).

“The woman was brought to safety. 

“Trains were cancelled for a short time and are now running again.”

A number of services running through Sheffield railway station are still being hit by delays, following the incident.

This is expected to return to normal shortly.

