Trains disrupted because of car on railway line in Rotherham

A car which was on fire on a railway track in Rotherham is affecting train services this morning.

It is not yet known how the vehicle ended up on the tracks at Kiveton Park earlier today, but the car was alight.

Arrangements are now being for the damaged vehicle to be removed.

Train company Northern warned passengers to expect delays, with the line between Sheffield and Worksop blocked.

Buses are being provided by Keats Travel for those travelling between Sheffield and Lincoln in that direction only.

A Northern spokesman said: "Due to a car on fire on the railway at Kiveton Park, the line is blocked while Network Rail work to remove the vehicle."

"Services may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected."