Trains ‘chaos’ between Sheffield and Doncaster after line-side subsidence

Trains between Sheffield and Doncaster are suffering from disruption and delays this evening due to a track inspection at Conisborough.

National Rail say trains may be delayed by up to 15 minutes or revised and problems are expected to last until around 6pm.

The track inspection is believed to have been called for after a line-side land-slip at Conisborough.

National Rail say train services are unable to run between Doncaster and Sheffield in both directions for safety reasons until staff have attended and inspected the railway.

On Northern trains, a rail replacement bus service has been requested to run between Doncaster and Sheffield which will extend journey times by up to 60 minutes.

TransPennine Express customers can use their tickets on East Midlands Trains services between Manchester Piccadilly and Sheffield.

A replacement bus service is in operation by Hodgson Travel (Barnsley) & RS Watersons conveying passengers from Doncaster to Sheffield via Meadowhall in both directions.

And CrossCountry customers can use their tickets on Northern via any reasonable route, London North Eastern Railway between York / Leeds and Doncaster.