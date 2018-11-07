Trains cancelled due to slippery rails between Barnsley and Wakefield

Have your say

Trains between Barnsley and Wakefield are cancelled this morning due to slippery rails.

Train company Northern said the rails are in a ‘poor condition’ due to leaves on the tracks.

Network Rail staff are on site but it is not yet known when services will resume.

