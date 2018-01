Train services disrupted between Sheffield and Barnsley due to engineering works

Have your say

Train services have been disrupted between Sheffield and Barnsley this morning due to engineering works.

Northern Trains said services between Meadowhall and Barnsley have been effected due to over-running engineering works.

Train services have either been cancelled, delayed or running non stop between Meadowhall and Wakefield Kirkgate.

Chapeltown, Elsecar, Wombwell, Barnsley and Darton will not be served.

Replacement bus services have been put on for passengers at affected stations.

Disruption is expected to continue until 10.30am.