Train passengers travelling between Doncaster and Sheffield face delays this morning because of a signalling problem.

There was a points failure at Doncaster earlier this morning, which has been rectified, but now a signalling issue is causing further disruption.

Trains between Doncaster and Sheffield have been cancelled this morning

Some trains have already been cancelled and a warning has been issued that more services may be cancelled, revised or delayed for the next two hours.

Road transport has been organised between Doncaster and Sheffield while engineers attempt to resolve the fault.