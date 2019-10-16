Train on fire at Doncaster station causes disruption and delays
Rail passengers in Doncaster are being warned of delays and disruption to services this afternoon following a train fire.
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 14:30 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 14:30 pm
Crews have been tackling a blaze on board the Virgin Cross Country service on platform 8 earlier this afternoon.
All routes through Doncaster are disrupted, with some lines through the station blocked.
Users are being warned that trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.
The blaze affects users of CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Grand Central, Hull Trains, LNER, Northern and Thameslink.
Disruption is expected until 15:30.
A spokesman for Cross Country said that no further information was available and that the fire was being investigated.