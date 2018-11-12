Tragic Sheffield crash victims were just ‘20 seconds from home’ when they were killed

The tragic father-and-son killed in the fatal Sheffield crash were ‘just 20 seconds from their home’ when they were hit and killed.

Adnan Ashraf Jarral, 35, and his one-year-old son Usman Adnan Jarral died when Mr Jarrel's VW people carrier was hit by a VW Golf which was being pursued by police.

Husband and wife Miroslav Duna, 50, and Vlasta Dunova, 41, also died in the crash on Friday evening.

Their 22-year-old daughter Nikola Dunova was injured and remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition, and her daughter Livia Matova, three, is in a critical condition, South Yorkshire Police said.

Mr Jarrel's wife Tahreen, 32, was also injured and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The Volkswagen Touran they were travelling in was struck by a VW Golf on Main Road, Darnall, at 8.50pm on Friday.

Speaking to the Sun Online, Adnan’s uncle Azrat Mirza revealed just how close the family were to their home when the crash happened.

He said: “He was literally 20 seconds away from his home. Tragedy struck just before he could get home."

Adnan’s other uncle, Tariq Mirza, said he is refusing to blame the three occupants of the VW Golf for their deaths.

He said: "We believe what will happen will happen. At the time we were upset but what we believe in within our religion is what is destined to happen will happen.

"We do not blame anybody for what happened. What I believe is [the crash] is more of an excuse for his death.

"He was meant to go on that day, that is our belief, that his time was up. That was his place, that was his time to die.

"As Muslims we believe that was the space and place he was going to die."

Brothers Elliott and Declan Bower, of Harborough Avenue, have appeared in court today after being charged following the car crash.

Elliott Bower, 18, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court charged with causing death by dangerous driving and other offences.

He appeared in handcuffs alongside his brother Declan Bower, 23, who is charged with offences including aggravated vehicle taking.

Both men were remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on December 10.