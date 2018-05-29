Tragic Sheffield boxer Scott Westgarth saved five lives through organ donations

Hundreds of mourners turned out to say a last goodbye to Sheffield-trained boxer Scott Westgarth as his family revealed he saved five lives by donating his organs.

Scott died when he fell ill after winning an English title eliminator fight at The Dome in Doncaster in February.

Mourners outside the North Chapel at Grenoside Crematorium.

His fellow members of Sheffield Boxing Centre donned Team Westgarth T-shirts as hundreds turned out at Grenoside Crematorium to pay their respects.

His brother Adam said: “The presence he had and the energy he gave was inspiring.

“He would make you laugh through mischief but he also had the more serious side and his family was very important to him.

“Boxing was just a reflection of the character he was - hard working and determined.”

Mourners pay their respects.

Brave Scott, of Penistone but originally from the North East, saved seven lives through organ donations following his death.

Adam read out a letter which the family received from the NHS, which detailed the lives he’d saved.

A lady in her 60s and a man in his 50s had kidney transplants, a man in his 30s had a pancreas transplant, a man in his 50s a heart transplant and a man in his 20s had a double lung transplant, Adam said.

He finished his eulogy by saying: “I would just like to say I am going to miss him so much and thank you all for being here - it really does mean so much.”

The hearse.

Scott, 31, who worked as a chef at Sheffield’s Royal Victoria Holiday Inn, beat Dec Spelman in 10-round light heavyweight bout.

He collapsed in the changing room after the fight and was taken to hospital, where he died.

It is thought he suffered a brain injury.

His hearse was draped with a shirt of his beloved Newcastle United and flowers, which spelled out the word ‘son’.

Fighting back tears, his trainer Glyn Rhodes said: “When you come back from round 11, we will have a new team of gods and angels in the kingdom of heaven.”

Scott, originally from the North East, didn’t start boxing until the age of 24.

His brother Lewis said: “To everyone who has come here today I thank you all from the bottom of my heart because it shows mw how much Scott was a wonderful part of our lives.”