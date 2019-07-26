Tragedy strikes Paul Chuckle again after older brother dies just 12 months after Barry
Tragedy has struck Paul Chuckle for the second time in less than a year after his older brother died just 12 months after Barry passed away.
Rotherham comedy legends the Chuckle Brothers were heartbreakingly separated last year when Barry Chuckle died of bone cancer at the age of 73 in August.
Now Paul has lost another sibling after his older brother Jimmy Patton – who also played roles on hit TV series Chucklevision and the duo’s stage shows – died aged 87.
A statement on the Chuckle Brothers Official Facebook page said: "I just thought I’d let you know that the Chuckle Brothers’ older brother Jimmy Patton has sadly passed away.
"Jimmy was a big part of Chucklevision and the stage shows where he played the character No Slacking. RIP Jim Lad. And No Slacking."
Jimmy was known as the third Chuckle brother and along with fourth brother Brian Patton provided the inspiration for Paul and Barry’s comedy career with their own double act the Patton Brothers.
He hit the headlines again in the last few years after marrying 26-year-old Amy Phillips, a fan of the show 59 years his junior.
His death – the cause of which has not been revealed – leaves just Paul and Brian as the only surviving brothers.