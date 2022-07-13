The biker, who is understood to be his 40s and has not yet been named by police, died following the collision on iPort Avenue last night.

South Yorkshire Police have now launched an investigation into the incident and have urged anyone with information to come forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the scene last night.

A force spokesman said: “Roads Policing Officers are appealing for witnesses to a collision last night in which a motorcyclist sadly died.

“We were called at 5.50pm by a member of the public who reported the collision between a HGV and the motorcyclist, which took place on iPort Avenue in Doncaster.

“Officers attended the scene alongside the Yorkshire Ambulance Service. Sadly, despite the best efforts of crews at the scene, the motorcyclist – a man believed to be in his 40s – died.

“His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. Formal identification is yet to take place.”

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have been at the scene and witnessed the collision, anyone with dash cam which may have caught the incident, or those with CCTV which may cover the road, to come forward.

Information can be passed on using live chat, online portal or by calling 101.

Quote incident number 846 of July 12.

The online portal can be accessed here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us/report-something