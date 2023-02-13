An investigation has been launched following a blaze which claimed the life of a man and two dogs.

Emergency services were deployed to Stovin Gardens, Darnall, on Wednesday, February 8 following reports of a fire. The bodies of the man and his two pet dogs were discovered in the property.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said an investigation is now under way to establish what happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement issued today reads: “A man and two dogs have sadly died in their home at Stovin Gardens, Sheffield, following a fire that took place last Wednesday (February 8 ).

Firefighters were deployed to a property on Stovin Gardens, Darnall, and found the bodies of a man and his two pet dogs (archive image)

“Fire crews were mobilised to the incident following a call from police colleagues, where they found the casualties and evidence of a significant fire. An investigation is now on-going into the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police has not commented.