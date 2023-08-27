Tragedy as body is found in hunt for missing Doncaster woman Nicola
The woman, named only by South Yorkshire Police as Nicola, went missing in the early hours of yesterday morning.
In the last hour, officers have confirmed that a body has been found.
In a brief statement, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police officers searching for missing Doncaster woman Nicola have found a body this afternoon (Sunday 27 August).
“While formal identification is yet to take place, the family have been informed and continue to be supported by officers at this time.”
The 49-year-old was last last seen at her home address in Finningley in the early hours of Saturday and police said it was believed she may have been in Epworth at around 5.45am yesterday.
She was last seen wearing a blue nightie.
Anyone with information can call police on 101. Please quote incident number 216 of 26 August 2023 when you get in touch.