Tragedy as body found in Sheffield in search for missing Doncaster woman, Mary

The body of a missing Doncaster woman has been found in Sheffield.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 4:34 pm
Updated Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 4:34 pm

Police had been hunting for the woman, named only as Mary, since Saturday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers searching for missing Doncaster woman, Mary, can sadly confirm a body has been found in Sheffield.

“Although formal ID has not yet taken place, we do believe the body to be Mary's.

Mary, 27, had been missing since Saturday.

“Her family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.

“At this stage we are not treating it as suspicious.”

