A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers searching for missing Doncaster woman, Mary, can sadly confirm a body has been found in Sheffield.

“Although formal ID has not yet taken place, we do believe the body to be Mary's.

Mary, 27, had been missing since Saturday.

“Her family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.