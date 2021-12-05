South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a body has been found in the search for a missing Doncaster man. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The man, named only as John, 84, was reported missing to South Yorkshire Police yesterday (Saturday, December 4).

Police said: “We are sorry to share that a body has been found in the search for John from Doncaster.

“Although formal identification has not yet taken place, we do believe the body is that of John and his family has been informed.”

Police thanked the public who helped or expressed concern in the quest to find John, who was last seen leaving his home in the Bessacarr area of Doncaster shortly after 4pm yesterday (Saturday 4 December).