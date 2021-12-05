Tragedy as body found in search for missing South Yorkshire man
Officers searching for a missing Doncaster man have revealed the heartbreaking news they have found a body.
The man, named only as John, 84, was reported missing to South Yorkshire Police yesterday (Saturday, December 4).
Police said: “We are sorry to share that a body has been found in the search for John from Doncaster.
“Although formal identification has not yet taken place, we do believe the body is that of John and his family has been informed.”
Police thanked the public who helped or expressed concern in the quest to find John, who was last seen leaving his home in the Bessacarr area of Doncaster shortly after 4pm yesterday (Saturday 4 December).
Police added: “We know you have been really concerned and we have seen your comments this morning requesting an update, however we needed to ensure John's family had been told the news, and that they had had time to talk to extended family and friends before we published anything publicly.”