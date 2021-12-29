Tragedy as Barnsley man, 21, is killed in crash over Christmas holidays
An investigation has been launched into a collision in which a 21-year-old Barnsley man died over Christmas.
The man, who has not yet been named, was travelling in a car on the B1222 near Sherburn-in-Elmet, North Yorkshire, when it left the road and came to rest in a channel of water.
The collision happened shortly after 10.30pm Monday, December 27, on the stretch of the B1222 known as Bishopdyke Road near the junction with New Lennerton Lane.
The vehicle, a green Renault Clio, was travelling towards Sherburn-in-Elmet when it left the road and landed in water known as Bishop Dyke.
A second man, also aged in his 20s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, but the 21-year-old man died at the scene.
The road was closed to allow emergency services to attend to the casualties and for collision investigators to examine the scene. It reopened at around 11am on December 28.