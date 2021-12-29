Tragedy as Barnsley man, 21, is killed in crash over Christmas holidays

The man, who has not yet been named, was travelling in a car on the B1222 near Sherburn-in-Elmet, North Yorkshire, when it left the road and came to rest in a channel of water.

The collision happened shortly after 10.30pm Monday, December 27, on the stretch of the B1222 known as Bishopdyke Road near the junction with New Lennerton Lane.

A Barnsley man, aged 21, died in a collision on December 27

The vehicle, a green Renault Clio, was travelling towards Sherburn-in-Elmet when it left the road and landed in water known as Bishop Dyke.

A second man, also aged in his 20s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, but the 21-year-old man died at the scene.