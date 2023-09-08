Tragedy as 10-month old baby death prompts police probe in Heeley, Sheffield
The baby was pronounced dead at the address despite the best efforts of paramedics.
A 10-month-old baby died at an address in Heeley yesterday, September 7, prompting a police investigation.
Emergency services were called at around 9:25am, after reports that a baby had been found unresponsive.
Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the baby was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
South Yorkshire Police has confirmed that an investigation is underway.
No other details have been released.