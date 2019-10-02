Traffic at standstill on major Sheffield road after crash

Traffic is at a standstill on a major Sheffield road out of the city after a crash this morning.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 10:55 am
Updated Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 10:56 am
Derek Dooley Way, Sheffield

Motorists are reporting a one vehicle collision on Derek Dooley Way, close to Furnival Road.

Police officers are at the scene.

