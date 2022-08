The collision took place on the M1 Southbound after J32 M18, near to Thurcroft, Rotherham at around 5pm today (Friday, August 5).

Nearby lanes of traffic were closed but reopened at just before 7pm.

There is currently congestion in the area as a result of the collision, and subsequent traffic delays.

