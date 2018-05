A set of temporary traffic lights has been stolen from a Sheffield street.

South Yorkshire Police said the lights were stolen from Bellhouse Road, Shiregreen, between 7pm on Wednesday and 7am on Thursday.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.