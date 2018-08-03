Traffic improvements pave way for new city schools

Traffic improvements have been given the green light to pave the way for two new schools in Sheffield.

A traffic regulation order has been signed for improvements outside Mercia School on Carter Knowle Road.

A new zebra crossing at the main pedestrian entrance and road widening at the Springfield Avenue/Carter Knowle Road junction will help pupils, staff and visitors to cross safely.

There will also be improvements to two bus stops on Carter Knowle Road and double yellow lines on the south side of Carter Knowle Road, between its junctions with Montrose Road and Springfield Avenue.

At Astrea Academy in Burngreave, Sheffield, a traffic light controlled pedestrian crossing on Rutland Road and Pitsmoor Road and improvements to the local bus stops will help pupils, staff and visitors to cross safely, Sheffield City Council has said.

Councillor Jack Scott, cabinet member for planning and development said: “These improvements will make it easier and safer for people to walk to the school from adjacent residential areas.

“We are delighted with the progress being made at both the schools as they near their opening date and it is right and proper that its pupils can travel to and from school safely.

“As a council we are committed to exploring healthier and sustainable ways of travelling to and from school and these regulations show our commitment to doing so for each and every one of our pupils.”

The proposed highway works were considered in the planning approval for the new schools to make sure it meets the needs for school journeys, drop off/pick up and parking.

Consultations for the changes around Mercia school and Astrea Academy were sent to 400 nearby properties with 25 letters of response received.