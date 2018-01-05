TRAFFIC: Delays after crash on busy Sheffield roundabout

Have your say

Drivers are experiencing delays after a crash on a busy Sheffield roundabout.

Reports of a collision on the St Mary's roundabout between the Decathlon store and Bramall Lane are causing tailbacks.

Four police units were called to the scene after a collision between a brown Ford Focus and a black Mercedes at around 530pm.

One driver suffered suspected whiplash while the other driver suffered shoulder pains, South Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

An ambulance was called but the request was cancelled shortly afterwards.

The roundabout has remained open but traffic is moving slowly.

A spokesman from Stagecoach South Yorkshire said: "Services 1/7/25/X17 experiencing delays due to road traffic collision on the Eyre Street/Bramall Lane roundabout."

Anyone with any information on the crash is being urged to call 101 quoting incident number 633 of Janaury 5.