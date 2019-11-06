Traffic chaos as Sheffield Parkway closed for vehicle fire
Motorists are being warned to expect lengthy delays after Sheffield parkway was closed due to a vehicle fire.
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 5:13 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 5:14 pm
The outbound carriageway is currently closed between Catcliffe and the motorway as emergency services deal with the blaze.
The fire service were called to the scene at around 4.20pm, and currently have two appliances at the scene.
Eyewitnesses reported seeing a Jaguar car ablaze on the carriageway near Tinsley golf club.
More to follow.