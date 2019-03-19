Motorists face traffic chaos in Sheffield this morning as climate change protestors block a busy street.

A group called Extinction Rebellion Sheffield said yesterday that they intend to obstruct traffic on Sheaf Street outside Sheffield station for short periods on Tuesday morning, from 8am.

Protest in Sheffield - Credit: Lynn Dixon @dixonlynn1

Footage shared on social media shows protesters holding banners blocking traffic outside the railway station as traffic backs up for miles.

Members claim Sheffield Council should be doing more to tackle climate change, and they have chosen one of the most polluted parts of the city in which to make their point.

They aim to talk to drivers and passersby during the demonstration to highlight the causes and consequences of climate change. Dr Bing Jones said: “The young have taken the trouble to leave school and break the rules to point out that their parents’ generation is spending their birthright just to remain comfortable.

“We need to block the traffic to raise awareness and force government to act. We only have a few years and must act now.”

