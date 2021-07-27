Traffic chaos as Sheffield Parkway blocked following collision
A stretch of the Sheffield Parkway is blocked, and traffic is building up after a collision involving multiple vehicles.
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 6:37 pm
Several vehicles are believed to have collided in the incident, which has happened on the stretch of road close to the M1.
One person said: “There was an accident, 3 cars rear-ended each other and an open reach van parked behind them.”
It is not known whether anyone is injured at this point.
We’ll bring you more information as we get it.