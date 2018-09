Motorists in South Yorkshire face traffic chaos this morning due to the closure of the M18 motorway.

The northbound carriageway is closed from the M1 link-road to junction 2 with the A1(M).

A serious crash near junction 1 for Maltby has left the carriageway blocked and work to recover a 200-tonne abnormal load near juncton 2 remains ongoing.

Motorists have been told to expect lengthy delays.