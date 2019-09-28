Traffic builds up near Sheffield ahead of Russell Howard’s show

Motorists are advised to plan their journey as traffic on M1 near Meadowhall in Sheffield has built up ahead of Russell Howard's Respite show tonight.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 18:39 pm
Updated Saturday, 28th September 2019, 18:39 pm
Highways England tweeted: "There is no #Respite for the congestion at this location.

"If travelling to Meadowhall or Sheffield Arena to see @russellhoward please allow extra time for your journey."

The comedian will be performing at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield at 8pm tonight as part of his Respite Stand-up World Tour.